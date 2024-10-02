R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -177.25 and a beta of 0.84.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $8,625,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 76.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,830 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 171,400 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375,980 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 640,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

