Ralph A. Larossa Sells 1,378 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $90.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,185. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $91.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.86.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.46.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

