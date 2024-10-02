Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RRC. Scotiabank upgraded Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 21.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

