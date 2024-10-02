Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading Down 4.1%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47. Approximately 69,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 183,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPP. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,859,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,403,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,716,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Articles

