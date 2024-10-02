Raymond James Lowers Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) to Market Perform

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRMW. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Primo Water stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 108.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 390,611 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 54,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

