RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $302.21 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.70 and a beta of 1.34.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
