Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Real Goods Solar shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 657,600 shares.
Real Goods Solar Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Real Goods Solar Company Profile
Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Real Goods Solar
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.