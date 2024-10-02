Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.18 and last traded at $62.26. Approximately 894,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,824,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

