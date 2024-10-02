RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.95

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.95, with a volume of 7106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on KUT. Singular Research raised RediShred Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark upped their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.47. The stock has a market cap of C$72.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.31.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.28 million. RediShred Capital had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts forecast that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.2007114 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.

