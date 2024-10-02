RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.95

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.95, with a volume of 7106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on KUT. Singular Research raised RediShred Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark upped their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RediShred Capital
RediShred Capital Stock Performance
RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.28 million. RediShred Capital had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts forecast that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.2007114 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RediShred Capital
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RediShred Capital
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.