Reeny Sondhi Sells 3,663 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of RPD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 517,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.96. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $61.88.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.
