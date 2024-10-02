REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Argeris N. Karabelas Sells 10,000 Shares

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,101.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
REGENXBIO Stock Down 2.8 %
REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 749,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $490.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.22.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.66) EPS. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.91.
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
