REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Argeris N. Karabelas Sells 10,000 Shares

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,101.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 2.8 %

REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 749,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $490.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.66) EPS. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 36,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 140,666 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 630.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 126,249 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.91.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

