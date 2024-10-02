Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 536,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in 1stdibs.Com were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 130,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 85,757 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 6.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 57.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $25,103.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,988.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.99. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

