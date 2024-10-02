Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 133.5% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,176,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854,003 shares during the period.

SPHQ stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

