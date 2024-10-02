Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.85% and a negative net margin of 274.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZVRA. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. William Blair raised shares of Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZVRA

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

ZVRA stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,755,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 430,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 42,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Bode purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.