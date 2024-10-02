Research Analysts Set Expectations for Uranium Energy Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Uranium Energy in a research note issued on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -218.33 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 996,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 262,262 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 290,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,474,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 50,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at $17,393,536.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.