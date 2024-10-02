Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 185.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,011,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,247,000 after buying an additional 3,257,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $11,328,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,418,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,319,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,346,000 after acquiring an additional 571,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

