Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Trading Up 37.2%

Shares of Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Free Report) shot up 37.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.89. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Revenio Group Oyj Stock Up 37.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35.

About Revenio Group Oyj

Revenio Group Oyj, provides ophthalmological devices and software solutions for the diagnosis of glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy in Finland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; and iCare TONOVET an IOP measuring on animal patients by general veterinary practitioners, veterinary ophthalmologists, and other veterinary medical personnel.

