Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 119,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 104,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

