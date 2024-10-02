Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 30.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

RVLV stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 483,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.04.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

