Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Stake Cut by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 510.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.71 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.