Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,432 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Veritone were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,220,000 after buying an additional 138,194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Veritone by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.29. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 222.47% and a negative net margin of 42.56%.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

