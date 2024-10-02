Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Skillsoft were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skillsoft by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 659,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Skillsoft Stock Performance

Skillsoft stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.32. Skillsoft Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.