Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,414 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NDLS opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.74. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $127.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.45 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

