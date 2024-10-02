Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xunlei were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xunlei in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Xunlei Limited has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.33 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Xunlei Profile

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

