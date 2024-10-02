Rhumbline Advisers Invests $45,000 in Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Prairie Operating during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prairie Operating Price Performance

NASDAQ:PROP opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Prairie Operating Co. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.38). On average, equities analysts predict that Prairie Operating Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

