Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,422 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sharecare were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 635,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 203,843 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth $102,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Sharecare by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 9,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,151,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 189,029 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $244,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,790,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,760.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sharecare Price Performance

NASDAQ SHCR opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.50. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 33.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.43 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sharecare

Sharecare Profile

(Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.