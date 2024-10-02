Rhumbline Advisers Sells 24,947 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,947 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SID. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

SID stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.