Rhumbline Advisers Takes $32,000 Position in Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,911,000.

Fractyl Health Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GUTS opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health ( NASDAQ:GUTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay David Caplan sold 65,000 shares of Fractyl Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,403.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fractyl Health Company Profile

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

