Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.15

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 31 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

