Rightmove (LON:RMV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $563.43

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 563.43 ($7.54) and traded as high as GBX 634 ($8.48). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 628.08 ($8.40), with a volume of 1,990,270 shares traded.

RMV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 483 ($6.46) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.69) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 602.67 ($8.06).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 596.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 563.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The company has a market cap of £4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,512.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.00%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

