Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,203 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

