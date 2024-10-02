RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $124.48 Million Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 3.3% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.79% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $124,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.5569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

