RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,576 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,251,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 4.3% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $162,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.80. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
