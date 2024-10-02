RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,576 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,251,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 4.3% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $162,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.80. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.