Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVSB Free Report ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.28% of Riverview Bancorp worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

