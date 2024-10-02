Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 1.3%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.58. 9,598,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 40,129,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $1,069,292.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,074.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,734 shares of company stock worth $8,038,565. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.