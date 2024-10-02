Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 2.6%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 4,085,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 9,611,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,235.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $292,235.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,469,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,060 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 879,160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 432,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 391,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.