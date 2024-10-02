Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells $15,964.26 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $15,964.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,053 shares in the company, valued at $533,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ROKU stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,066. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Roku by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 835.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

