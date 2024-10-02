Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.37 and last traded at $73.93. Approximately 332,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,505,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Roku Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,135 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,096,000 after buying an additional 159,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Roku by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

