Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Insider Sells $236,545.65 in Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rollins Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 156,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,688,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 855,882 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 485,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,183,000 after buying an additional 480,292 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 502.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 572,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after buying an additional 477,256 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Rollins by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after acquiring an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Rollins by 4,697.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 317,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

