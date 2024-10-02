Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get Rollins alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Rollins

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rollins has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $51.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.