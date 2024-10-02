Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.32 and last traded at 1.32. Approximately 5,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.37.

Rural Funds Group Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.32.

About Rural Funds Group

(Get Free Report)

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.