Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$33.38 and a 1 year high of C$47.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.01. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

