RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.89.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.13. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

