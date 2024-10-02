Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $3,087,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 497,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RYI opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $657.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

