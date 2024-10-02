Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

BRW traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 119,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,754. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $7.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

