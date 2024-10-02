Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
BRW traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 119,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,754. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $7.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
