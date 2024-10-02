Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 92.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

