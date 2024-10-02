Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,197 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sabre by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 192,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Sabre by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 100,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Price Performance

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $767.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

In other Sabre news, EVP Roshan Mendis bought 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $59,228.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,055.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

