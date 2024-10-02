Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.31

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.31 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.40). Saga shares last traded at GBX 112.60 ($1.51), with a volume of 527,942 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 154 ($2.06) target price on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £167.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.31.

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

