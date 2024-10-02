Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.31

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.31 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.40). Saga shares last traded at GBX 112.60 ($1.51), with a volume of 527,942 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 154 ($2.06) target price on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
View Our Latest Research Report on SAGA
Saga Stock Up 4.4 %
About Saga
Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saga
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.