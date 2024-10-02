Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $970,752.13 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $970,752.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 882,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,299,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Dominic Phillips sold 66,642 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $3,057,534.96.

On Thursday, August 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 20,491 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $756,322.81.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.46 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. Samsara’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Samsara by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,974 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Samsara by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,464,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

