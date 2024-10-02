Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,262,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $522.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $529.92. The company has a market capitalization of $473.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $508.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

